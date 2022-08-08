PM sketches Bangmata's key-shadow role in independence struggle

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today revisited the history of country's protracted independence struggle extracting Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib's key-shadow role particularly in major turning points like the six-point demand, Bangabandhu's conditional release issue and his March 7 speech.

"The decisions of my mother on major political issues helped us a lot in achieving the independence," the premier said as she distributed an annual award named after Begum Fazilatun Nesa.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh's emergence would have been impossible unless Bangamata would have taken a bold step against proposed inclusion of two more points to the Six-Point Demand while Bangabandhu was in Pakistani military captivity during the Agartala conspiracy case.