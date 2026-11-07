35 senior govt officials to travel to Pakistan for training

Under the development programme, 35 senior government officials from Bangladesh are going to Pakistan for training. Among them are five officials with the rank of Additional Secretary and 30 officials with the rank of Joint Secretary.

This 14-day training will be held at the National School of Public Policy in Lahore, Pakistan, starting from 9 November and ending on 22 November. A government order (GO) concerning the training of senior officials was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration last Wednesday.

Previously, in May, 12 senior officials from Bangladesh visited Pakistan for training for the first time. They received training at the Civil Services Academy (CSA) in Lahore, Pakistan, from 4 May to 21 May. Among the participants were one official with the rank of Additional Secretary and 11 with the rank of Joint Secretary.

In this second phase of advanced training, 35 officials are going to Lahore, including four officials from the Ministry of Public Administration, two each from the Cabinet Division and the Prime Minister's Office, and the rest from various ministries. They are scheduled to leave Dhaka on 8 November. After receiving a letter from the Ministry of Public Administration, the names of officials for training were selected by various ministries.