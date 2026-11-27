One daughter with mother in Japan, the other with father in Bangladesh, appeals pending
More than five years ago, two children were brought to Bangladesh from Japan by their father. Ever since, both their mother and father have been locked in a legal battle to gain custody of the children. This legal battle has already crossed numerous stages.
Currently, among these two sisters, the older one is in Japan with her mother, while the middle one is in Bangladesh with her father. Separate appeals filed by the children's mother and father regarding the custody of the two girls are now awaiting final disposal by the Supreme Court.
The custody dispute between their parents has gone through several stages of litigation. The children's arrival in Bangladesh with their father, their mother's legal battle to bring them back to Japan and their appearance before the court had drawn considerable attention at the time.
Court documents show that the mother of the two children is Japanese citizen Eriko Nakano, while the father, Imran Sharif, is a citizen of both Bangladesh and the United States. While living in Japan for work, Imran Sharif and Eriko Nakano got married on 12 July 2008, at a mosque in Tokyo, Japan, after a period of acquaintance. They have three daughters.
Following disputes over the purchase of an apartment and differences in religion and culture, Eriko filed for divorce from Imran in January 2021. At the time, Imran took their two children into his custody. He later travelled to Bangladesh with the two girls via Dubai on 19 February 2021. Subsequently, he filed a case in a family court in Bangladesh seeking custody of the two children.
Writ petition to get back the children
Earlier, Eriko Nakano filed a case in a Japanese court on 28 January 2021. On 31 May that year, the Tokyo Family Court ordered custody of the couple's two elder daughters to be transferred to Eriko.
Leaving their youngest daughter with her mother, Eriko came to Bangladesh via Sri Lanka on 18 July 2021. She filed a writ petition with the High Court on 19 August seeking the return of the two children. Imran also filed another writ petition seeking custody of the third child, who was in Japan.
Following Eriko's writ petition, the two children were brought from their residence in Baridhara and presented before the High Court on 22 August 2021. The court also heard the children on several occasions.
After hearing the separate writ petitions filed by Eriko and Imran, the High Court issued several directives, along with its observations, on 21 November 2021. It said the two children would remain in their father's custody until further orders. The father will not be allowed to take them outside Bangladesh, while the mother will have the right to meet them at all times.
The order also directed the father to bear the mother's travel and other expenses for staying in Bangladesh for 10 days every four months to meet the children.
Mother's petition before the Appellate Division
Eriko initially filed an application with the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the High Court order, followed by a regular leave-to-appeal petition. The Appellate Division disposed of the leave-to-appeal petition on 13 February 2022.
It ruled that the two children who had come from Japan would remain in their mother's custody until the case filed by their father at the Dhaka Family Court in 2021 was disposed of. The father would be allowed to meet the children.
The court directed the relevant family court to dispose of the case within three months. Considering the circumstances of the case and the children's interests, it also ruled that the children could not be taken outside the jurisdiction of the court, that is, outside Bangladesh.
Family court and district judge's rulings
On 29 January 2023, the Dhaka Second Additional Assistant Judge and Family Court dismissed Imran Sharif's case seeking guardianship and custody of the two children.
In its judgment, the court said Imran, as their father, was fully entitled to meet his daughters. However, it found that their custody with their mother, Eriko Nakano, would be in their overall best interests, considering their physical, mental and environmental wellbeing.
Imran filed a family appeal against the judgment with the Dhaka District Judge's Court. On 12 July 2023, the senior district judge dismissed the appeal and upheld the family court's decision.
Father's petition and High Court ruling
In 2023, Imran Sharif filed a civil revision petition with the High Court challenging the dismissal of his appeal. After the final hearing, the High Court delivered its judgment on 13 February 2024.
Considering the exceptional circumstances, the court ruled that the middle daughter would remain in her father's custody until she attained adulthood, while her elder sister would remain with their mother.
The court also directed both parents to ensure each other's right to visit their respective children. It was the mother's responsibility to allow the father to visit the elder daughter, while the father was required to allow the mother to visit the younger daughter.
Separate appeals by the parents
In 2024, both the father and mother filed separate leave-to-appeal petitions against the High Court judgment. The Appellate Division granted both petitions on 1 August 2024.
It laid down arrangements for the Japanese children to meet their parents, spend time with them and manage the visitation process. Following the grant of leave to appeal, both parents filed regular appeals later that year, which are now awaiting disposal.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 24 November, Imran Sharif said his middle daughter was living with him in Bangladesh and that his appeal against the High Court judgment was awaiting hearing.
Mohammad Shishir Monir, senior lawyer for Eriko Nakano, told Prothom Alo that the elder daughter was living with her mother in Japan and the middle daughter with her father in Dhaka. Eriko's appeal against the High Court judgment is also awaiting disposal.