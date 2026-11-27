More than five years ago, two children were brought to Bangladesh from Japan by their father. Ever since, both their mother and father have been locked in a legal battle to gain custody of the children. This legal battle has already crossed numerous stages.

Currently, among these two sisters, the older one is in Japan with her mother, while the middle one is in Bangladesh with her father. Separate appeals filed by the children's mother and father regarding the custody of the two girls are now awaiting final disposal by the Supreme Court.

The custody dispute between their parents has gone through several stages of litigation. The children's arrival in Bangladesh with their father, their mother's legal battle to bring them back to Japan and their appearance before the court had drawn considerable attention at the time.

Court documents show that the mother of the two children is Japanese citizen Eriko Nakano, while the father, Imran Sharif, is a citizen of both Bangladesh and the United States. While living in Japan for work, Imran Sharif and Eriko Nakano got married on 12 July 2008, at a mosque in Tokyo, Japan, after a period of acquaintance. They have three daughters.