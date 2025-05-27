Meeting with army chief: What Jamaat leaders say

Amid growing discussions over the resignation of chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, the ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, and its nayeb-e-ameer, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, held a meeting with the army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, on Saturday night.

Prior to the meeting at the Dhaka cantonment, the two senior Jamaat leaders met with the chief adviser at his official residence, Jamuna. After leaving Jamuna, they directly went to the cantonment to meet the army chief.