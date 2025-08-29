China offers advanced treatment opportunities, food and language are barriers

Although satisfied with the medical services and the sincerity of the hospital staff, he considered the language barrier to be a major challenge.

“It’s not easy to find an interpreter, and even if you do, it’s costly,” he said.

For the first session, one has to pay 500 yuan (about Tk 9,000), and then 200 to 300 yuan per hour thereafter. This expense must be borne personally. There is also a lack of suitable food for Bangladeshis, and prices are high.

On 8 August, while visiting Tongren Hospital in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province, he suggested that Bangladeshi students studying in China could be engaged as interpreters.

Not only Kunming Tongren, but many hospitals across China offer modern medical facilities and high-quality services. However, Bangladeshi patients face problems with language and food. Hospitals have said they are taking initiatives to address this issue, with plans to expand restaurants and interpreter services catering to Bangladeshi patients. Some measures have already been put in place.

On 7–8 August, a delegation of journalists from Bangladesh visited various hospitals in Kunming at the invitation of the Chinese government, marking 50 years of China–Bangladesh diplomatic relations.