Legal action to be taken over harassment of Prof Yunus: PM’s information adviser

Legal action will be taken over the harassment of Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the former interim government, in the United States, said Zahed Ur Rahman, the prime minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting.

He said the same legal process would be followed as in the case of actress Azmeri Haque Badhon, who was harassed in Italy.

Speaking at a regular press briefing at the Secretariat on the government’s activities, Zahed Ur Rahman made the remarks on Tuesday in response to journalists’ questions about the alleged harassment of Yunus.