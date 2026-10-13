Legal action to be taken over harassment of Prof Yunus: PM’s information adviser
Legal action will be taken over the harassment of Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the former interim government, in the United States, said Zahed Ur Rahman, the prime minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting.
He said the same legal process would be followed as in the case of actress Azmeri Haque Badhon, who was harassed in Italy.
Speaking at a regular press briefing at the Secretariat on the government’s activities, Zahed Ur Rahman made the remarks on Tuesday in response to journalists’ questions about the alleged harassment of Yunus.
A video of the incident on Monday has circulated widely on social media. It shows Yunus being taken out of New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport in a wheelchair as several people approach him and shout slogans.
The protesters can be heard yelling “Why you come here?” and making other derogatory remarks directed at him.
Several expatriate supporters of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) have been accused of harassing Muhammad Yunus.
Responding to questions about the incident at Tuesday’s briefing, the information adviser said, “Of course, those committing this offence will face action. I am aware of the legal process initiated after our actress (Azmeri Haque Badhon) was harassed. The same will happen in this case.”
“I want to tell the Awami League goons living in different parts of the world that if they try to take such steps, they will not go unchallenged. There is no question of that,” he added.
Actress Badhon was harassed in Italy last month.
The information adviser also said the government would investigate whether Muhammad Yunus had received the protocol and dignity he was entitled to as a former chief adviser.
Asked about political reconciliation, Zahed Ur Rahman cited the lack of remorse among leaders of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country) and the threats they had made on various occasions.
Against this backdrop, he said he personally saw virtually no possibility of reconciliation with the party.