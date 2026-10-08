Australia provides Tk 1.55b to support Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh

Australia has signed an AUD18 million (about Tk 1.55 billion) agreement with BRAC to support Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

Australian High Commissioner Susan Ryle and BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh signed the agreement. The announcement was made in the presence of Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu.

The funding will provide flexible, multi-year support for essential services for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, according to a press release issued by the Australian High Commission.