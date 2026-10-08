Australia provides Tk 1.55b to support Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Australia has signed an AUD18 million (about Tk 1.55 billion) agreement with BRAC to support Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.
Australian High Commissioner Susan Ryle and BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh signed the agreement. The announcement was made in the presence of Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu.
The funding will provide flexible, multi-year support for essential services for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, according to a press release issued by the Australian High Commission.
Under the agreement, BRAC will provide support in areas including healthcare, water and sanitation, education, disaster risk management, skills development and protection services in the refugee camps and surrounding host communities.
The programme will also support local organisations through BRAC’s localisation fund. The fund is intended to strengthen the capacity of national partners, support cost-effective delivery of services at scale and expand coverage in underserved camps, according to the release.
The new agreement is part of Australia’s AUD370 million (about Tk 31.6 billion) humanitarian package for 2026–2028. The package will support Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh as well as people affected by the crisis in Myanmar.
Since 2017, Australia has committed AUD1.26 billion (about Tk 107.7 billion) in humanitarian assistance in response to the regional crisis, the release said.
Australia remains committed to supporting the Bangladesh government in providing humanitarian assistance to displaced Rohingyas and their host communities, it said.
The Australian government said continued access to essential support for the Rohingya was critical until conditions are in place for their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar.