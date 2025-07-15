EC registers expatriate voters in US, 4 other countries

The Election Commission (EC) has begun the voter registration process and National Identity Card (NID) issuance for Bangladeshi expatriates in the United States (US), Oman, Maldives, Jordan and South Africa, following the approval from the foreign affairs ministry.

ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the EC's National Identity Registration Division, confirmed the matter.

"Following the approval, we have already initiated the preliminary steps necessary to launch this initiative in those countries," Humayun Kabir said, adding the process requires manpower and essential equipment.