‘Chhatra Shibir' attacked left-leaning students in Rajshahi-Chattogram
Three student organisations have alleged that activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir carried out attacks under the banner of the ‘Anti-Shahbagh Unity’ during torch processions and rallies organised by the Democratic Student Alliance, a coalition of left-leaning student organisations, at Rajshahi University and in front of the Chattogram Press Club.
In response to these separate attacks, the Left Democratic Alliance, the Rashtra Sangskar Andolon, and the Bangladesh Students’ Union issued statements today, Wednesday, expressing concern. In the statements, the leaders of these organisations condemned the attacks and demanded justice for war criminals and their affiliates.
The attacks occurred during protests against the acquittal of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, who had previously been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War. The torch procession at Rajshahi University, organised by the Democratic Student Alliance on Tuesday night around 8:00pm, came under attack by Chhatra Shibir activists allegedly operating under the banner of the Anti-Shahbagh Unity.
This afternoon, at least 12 people were injured in another attack during a rally in front of the Chattogram Press Club. The attackers reportedly snatched and burned banners belonging to the student alliance. Members of Chhatra Shibir and a faction of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were seen participating in the attack, again under the same "Anti-Shahbagh Unity" banner.
In its statement, the Left Democratic Alliance accused the Rajshahi University administration of remaining inactive during the attack on the torch procession. The alliance also noted that people across the country are disheartened and outraged by the acquittal of Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam. It added that despite students requesting security, the university administration failed to provide it. The alliance further claimed that the interim government has, from the beginning, supported and incited ultra-communal and anti-liberation forces.
The Rashtra Sangskar Andolon demanded a thorough investigation into the attacks on the student alliance. The organisation condemned the incidents as efforts to rehabilitate anti-democratic forces in educational institutions, spread political violence, and revive anti-liberation sentiments. The statement asserted that such attacks go against the spirit of the Liberation War and the aspirations of the 2024 mass uprising and called for an immediate end to the rehabilitation of religious extremists and war criminals.
The Rashtra Sangskar Andolon made four demands in its statement, including the arrest of the attackers and ensuring medical treatment for injured students.
The Bangladesh Students’ Union said in its statement that student and masses across campuses will resist those who commit mass murderers.
In a joint statement, President Tamzid Haider and General Secretary Shimul Kumbhakar of the Bangladesh Students’ Union strongly condemned and protested the attacks on the Democratic Student Alliance. Referring to the incident as a continuation of Chhatra Shibir’s legacy of terrorism, the statement claimed that the organisation is a threat to democratic practice and political coexistence on campuses. The attack at Rajshahi University is said to be clear proof of that.
The Bangladesh Students’ Union warned that those who commit violent acts on campuses will face the same consequences as Chhatra League and demanded that those involved in the attacks be identified and swiftly brought to justice, while ensuring a democratic atmosphere on campuses.