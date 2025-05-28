‘Chhatra Shibir' attacked left-leaning students in Rajshahi-Chattogram

Three student organisations have alleged that activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir carried out attacks under the banner of the ‘Anti-Shahbagh Unity’ during torch processions and rallies organised by the Democratic Student Alliance, a coalition of left-leaning student organisations, at Rajshahi University and in front of the Chattogram Press Club.

In response to these separate attacks, the Left Democratic Alliance, the Rashtra Sangskar Andolon, and the Bangladesh Students’ Union issued statements today, Wednesday, expressing concern. In the statements, the leaders of these organisations condemned the attacks and demanded justice for war criminals and their affiliates.

The attacks occurred during protests against the acquittal of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam, who had previously been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War. The torch procession at Rajshahi University, organised by the Democratic Student Alliance on Tuesday night around 8:00pm, came under attack by Chhatra Shibir activists allegedly operating under the banner of the Anti-Shahbagh Unity.