Measures to ensure safe return of Bangladeshis from Lebanon: Govt
The government has taken an initiative to ensure safe return of Bangladeshis who got stuck in troubled Lebanon.
The ministry of foreign affairs, ministry of expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment are working together for the return of Bangladeshis trapped in war-torn Lebanon, says the ministry of foreign affairs.
The government is working closely with all concerned to bring back all the Bangladeshis who wish to return from Lebanon safely, said the MoFA.
An inter-ministerial meeting has already been held with the participation of foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin, expatriates’ welfare secretary Md Ruhul Amin and managing mirector and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited Md Shafiqur Rahman.
Bangladesh Mission Heads assigned to the Middle East joined the meeting on the Zoom platform.
The foreign secretary has issued necessary instructions to the Bangladeshi ambassador in Lebanon to take necessary measures for the safe return of Bangladeshis stranded in Lebanon.
He also gave necessary instructions to ensure the safety of all the expatriate Bangladeshis staying there who do not want to come to the country.
Already, a notification has been issued to enroll Bangladeshis who wish to return from the embassy and initially about a thousand migrant workers are said to be willing to return home.