Dengue: 240 more hospitalised

Of them, 150 were admitted in different hospitals of Dhaka while the remaining 90 were hospitalised outside of it, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 1,916 dengue patients, including 1,448 in the capital, are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.
This year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 55 on Wednesday with another death reported from Chattogram.
Of the total deaths, 27 were reported in Dhaka division, 24 in Chattogram and four in Barishal division.
On 21 June, DGHS reported the first death of the season caused by the viral disease.
This year, the directorate has recorded 16,092 dengue cases and 14,120 recoveries so far.