Post-5 August lawsuits to be reviewed: Home minister
All lawsuits filed after 5 August, the fall of the Bangladesh Awami League government in the wake of the student–public uprising, will be re-examined, home minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Monday.
The police have been instructed to scrutinise the legal cases afresh to ensure that innocent individuals are not subjected to harassment, he stated.
Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday held a meeting with the heads of all departments and law enforcement agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The meeting, which began at 11:30 am at the secretariat, concluded at around 2:30 pm.
Briefing newspersons afterwards in the ministry’s conference room, the minister outlined a series of decisions taken at the meeting.
He said that a number of cases had been filed since 5 August, some of which were initiated by “opportunistic individuals”. Businesspeople, journalists and members of various professions have reportedly been implicated in such cases.
“These cases will be reviewed in order to uphold the rule of law. The police have been instructed to re-examine them so that innocent people do not suffer,” he said.
The police will submit a report to the government after examining the cases, the minister informed the media.
BDR mutiny to be reinvestigated
Salahuddin Ahmed also announced that the incident of the BDR mutiny would be reinvestigated.
Summarising the meeting’s decisions, he said that arms licences issued during the three consecutive terms of the Bangladesh Awami League government (2009–2024) would be reviewed.
“It will be examined whether the licences were granted following due process, to whom they were issued, and whether the recipients were eligible,” he said.
He further stated that those found eligible would retain their licences, whereas licences granted for political or criminal purposes would be cancelled. Officials have been directed to take the necessary measures in this regard.
No political interference in policing
The home minister warned that the government would take immediate action against anyone attempting to interfere in police duties. “Political interference in police work has occurred at various times. This must stop,” he said.
He also emphasised that transparency must be ensured in policing. “No action that results in harassment can be done. If police personnel engage in such conduct, action will be taken against them as well,” he added.
SPs not to grant protocol beyond rules
Referring to further decisions, the minister said that superintendents of police (SPs) at district level often extend protocol services for political reasons. “From now on, SPs must not provide protocol beyond the provisions of the rules,” he said.
He also announced that the lottery system for appointing officers-in-charge (OCs) and SPs would be discontinued. “There must be a proper chain of command within the police. The lottery system will no longer apply to postings of OCs and SPs. In many instances, the lottery method prevents suitable officers from being placed where they are needed. Moreover, in the past, the process lacked transparency. Officers will now be posted according to merit and suitability,” he stated.
The minister further said that appointments of constables during the Awami League’s three terms would be reviewed where allegations exist that individuals secured employment by falsifying permanent addresses.
“It has been heard that some individuals joined the police force through fraudulent documentation regarding their addresses. The police have been asked to verify whether such incidents occurred. However, there is no reason for anyone to panic unnecessarily. The objective is to ensure that such practices do not recur in future,” he said.
He added that there are currently 2,701 vacant constable posts across various levels of the police, which will be filled promptly. In addition, approximately 630 police personnel who lost their jobs in 2006 will be reinstated.
Registered passport assistants to reduce hassle
Addressing longstanding complaints regarding passport services, the minister said that many citizens are unaware of the procedures for obtaining passports. As a result, they face sufferings due to the conduct of certain passport officials.
To alleviate this problem, the government has devised a mechanism, to be introduced initially in Dhaka and divisional cities. Similar to registered deed writers, authorised and registered individuals will be permitted to assist applicants in completing passport formalities, charging a service fee. “This will create employment opportunities and at the same time reduce public inconvenience,” he said.
Warning against mob violence
Responding to questions about mob violence, Salahuddin Ahmed said that the government would take immediate action wherever such incidents occur.
“Highways cannot be blocked to press demands. If anyone has legitimate grievances, they must pursue them through lawful means,” he said.
When asked about remarks made by president Mohammed Shahabuddin in an interview published in a daily newspaper on Monday, the home minister said, “Everyone has the right to speak. Each individual may express themselves in their own way. The constitutional rights of all will be ensured.”
Those present at the meeting included Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam; Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner S Sajjat Ali; additional IGP (SB) Md Golam Rasul; RAB director general AKM Shahidur Rahman; director general of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui; acting secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Delwar Hossain; AdditionalaIGP of CID Sibgat Ullah; director general of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud; director general of the Department of Immigration and Passports Major General Md Nurul Anwar; director general of NTMC Major General Mohammad Osman Sarwar; director general of Fire Service and Civil Defence Brigadier General Muhammad Zahed Kamal; Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Syed Md Motaher Hossain; director general of the Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral Md Ziaul Haque; director general of the Department of Narcotics Control Md Hasan Maruf; and coordinator of the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal Anwar Uddin Khan Pathan.