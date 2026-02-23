Post-5 August lawsuits to be reviewed: Home minister

All lawsuits filed after 5 August, the fall of the Bangladesh Awami League government in the wake of the student–public uprising, will be re-examined, home minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Monday.

The police have been instructed to scrutinise the legal cases afresh to ensure that innocent individuals are not subjected to harassment, he stated.

Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday held a meeting with the heads of all departments and law enforcement agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The meeting, which began at 11:30 am at the secretariat, concluded at around 2:30 pm.

Briefing newspersons afterwards in the ministry’s conference room, the minister outlined a series of decisions taken at the meeting.

He said that a number of cases had been filed since 5 August, some of which were initiated by “opportunistic individuals”. Businesspeople, journalists and members of various professions have reportedly been implicated in such cases.

“These cases will be reviewed in order to uphold the rule of law. The police have been instructed to re-examine them so that innocent people do not suffer,” he said.

The police will submit a report to the government after examining the cases, the minister informed the media.