Bangladesh awaits verdict copy on execution of 2 nationals in Saudi: Shama

Amid concern over the execution of two Bangladeshis in the Saudi Arabia without prior communication, Dhaka on Monday said the government is still waiting for a copy of the verdict from the Saudi authorities to know the details.

Bangladesh has also sought an explanation from its friendly bilateral partner, citing a possible gap in information sharing and communication between the two countries.

It expects foreign countries to notify it when Bangladeshi nationals face criminal proceedings abroad so that consular access can be provided to them.

State Minister-1 for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and State Minister-2 Shama Obaed Islam briefed newspersons separately at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.