Ensuring food security is our priority, PM tells outgoing Vatican envoy

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Saturday said the priority of her government is to ensure food security with other basic needs of the people considering the global crisis.

The prime minister said this when outgoing Ambassador of the Holly See-Vatican Archbishop George Kocherry, Papal Nancio, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters on this later. Hasina said, people around the globe are suffering due to Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War, sanctions and counter sanctions.