Sri Lankan health minister to attend Tarique Rahman’s oath
Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa will represent his country at the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh’s new cabinet led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Andalib Elias saw off the Sri Lankan minister at Colombo airport today morning before his departure for Dhaka, according to a message received in Dhaka on Monday.
Tarique Rahman is set to assume office as Prime Minister following the landslide victory of the BNP under his leadership in the 13th parliamentary election.
The participation of the Sri Lankan minister at the swearing-in ceremony underscored the strong and friendly bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.