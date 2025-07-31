July Charter implementation
Four-hour blockade at Shahbagh halts traffic, causes suffering
A group of protesters identifying themselves as "July Warriors" blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka for four hours today demanding speedy implementation of July Charter.
The sit-in began around 10:30am on Thursday, initiated by a platform called “July Joddha Sangsad” (July Warriors’ Council). As a result, severe traffic congestion spread through Shahbagh and surrounding roads.
All vehicular movement in the Shahbagh area came to a complete halt, leading to heavy traffic snarls nearby.
Commuters were forced to suffer long delays, with many seen walking to their destinations or relying on detoured public transport routes.
Around 2:00pm, protesters were still seen sitting in the middle of the road at Shahbagh.
They declared that the protest would continue until their demands are met.
“We are demonstrating peacefully,” said one protester. “Our movement will continue until the July Charter is officially declared.”
A pedestrian named Imran Hossain expressed frustration, saying, “Every couple of days, roads get blocked. It's always people like us who bear the brunt.”
Nayon, a conductor of Ramzan Paribahan, a bus that travels from Demra to Basila, said, “When Shahbagh is closed, we have to take longer routes. It costs more time and fuel, but passengers don’t pay extra fares.”
Abu Hasan, one of the protestors, told Prothom Alo that their movement would continue until the government announces the July Charter.
The crowd partially dispersed when it started raining around 12:30pm. A few private vehicles began moving along one side of the road. However, law enforcement vehicles and ambulances were allowed to pass through the protest.
Khalid Mansur, Officer in Charge of Shahbagh Police Station, confirmed in the morning that traffic in and around Shahbagh had been halted due to the blockade.
Protesters' demands include official recognition of July martyrs and warriors; lifetime honour, healthcare, education, and welfare guarantees for martyr families and the injured; full responsibility by the state for treatment, rehabilitation, employment, and welfare of the injured; lifetime dignified stipends for affected families; establishment of special legal protection and assistance centres for them; prosecution of those responsible for repression against martyrs and the injured under international standards and formation of an independent “Truth and Justice Commission”.
Some political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, the National Citizen Party (NCP), and Islami Andolan Bangladesh, have expressed objections to the draft of the July National Charter.
Their main objection is about the clause stating that reforms mentioned in the charter would be implemented within two years of forming a government through elections.
These parties argue that the charter must be placed within a legal framework to ensure its enforceability; otherwise, the entire reform process could be left in limbo.
The BNP, however, has broadly agreed with the draft.