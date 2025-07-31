Four-hour blockade at Shahbagh halts traffic, causes suffering

A group of protesters identifying themselves as "July Warriors" blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka for four hours today demanding speedy implementation of July Charter.

The sit-in began around 10:30am on Thursday, initiated by a platform called “July Joddha Sangsad” (July Warriors’ Council). As a result, severe traffic congestion spread through Shahbagh and surrounding roads.

All vehicular movement in the Shahbagh area came to a complete halt, leading to heavy traffic snarls nearby.

Commuters were forced to suffer long delays, with many seen walking to their destinations or relying on detoured public transport routes.