Escaping elections will make BNP isolated: Information minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said that if BNP escapes elections continuously, one day the party will be isolated from the people.

“Basically, BNP and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir followers have no confidence on themselves. The BNP leaders know it that they have been isolated from the people due to lack of their confidence on themselves,” he said.

Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, made the remarks, responding to a query of journalist after attending the special convocation of the Asian University for Women as the chief guest in the city this afternoon.