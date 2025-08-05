Chief adviser unveils ‘July Declaration’, says it reflects people’s aspirations

Unveiling the ‘July Declaration’, a crucial political document, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said the people of Bangladesh expressed their expectations to protect the rights of the present and the future generations through an environmental friendly, climate resilient, sustainable and inclusive development strategy.

“Therefore, the people of Bangladesh express their desire that the student-people uprising of 2024 will get proper state and constitutional recognition and that the July Declaration will feature in the schedule of the reformed constitution as framed by the government formed through the next national election,” he said while reading out the 28-point July Declaration.