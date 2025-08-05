Chief adviser unveils ‘July Declaration’, says it reflects people’s aspirations
Unveiling the ‘July Declaration’, a crucial political document, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said the people of Bangladesh expressed their expectations to protect the rights of the present and the future generations through an environmental friendly, climate resilient, sustainable and inclusive development strategy.
“Therefore, the people of Bangladesh express their desire that the student-people uprising of 2024 will get proper state and constitutional recognition and that the July Declaration will feature in the schedule of the reformed constitution as framed by the government formed through the next national election,” he said while reading out the 28-point July Declaration.
Prof Yunus said the document of the declaration is written to reflect the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh at the event of the victory in the mass uprising of 5 August 2024.
Finalised by the interim government, Prof Yunus started reading it out at 5:21 pm in presence of all political parties.
Top leaders from the major political parties, including BNP, Jamaat and National Citizen Party (NCP), joined the event at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad.
The programme began with the playing of the national anthem. A video documentary was also screened.
Meanwhile, the Chief Adviser is scheduled to address the nation at 8:20pm on the occasion of July Mass Uprising Day.
His speech will be broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television, BTV News and Bangladesh Betar.