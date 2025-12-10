Education
Teachers to lose MPO benefits if they hold multiple jobs
The Ministry of Education has issued a new manpower structure and MPO policy for non-government schools and colleges. Under the new rules, no MPO-listed teacher or employee may hold multiple jobs or any other paid position simultaneously. This includes journalism and legal practice. Violation of this rule may result in cancellation of MPO benefits.
The policy also allows MPO-listed (Monthly Pay Order) teachers to transfer to another institution—provided there is a vacant post. Additionally, if necessary, BCS General Education cadre officers may be appointed on deputation as heads of MPO-listed educational institutions. The 61-page policy includes details on manpower allocations for different types of schools and colleges.
The policy has drawn mixed reactions from teachers. Some say the policy contains many positive elements, but several provisions may create discrimination.
More than 600,000 teachers and employees across the country currently receive MPO benefits. Until now, they received their basic salary from the government along with a housing allowance of Tk 1,000 and a medical allowance of Tk 500 per month.
Recently, amid protests, the government decided to increase the housing allowance for MPO-listed teachers and employees to 15 per cent of their basic salary. The first phase—7.5 per cent, with a minimum of Tk 2,000—took effect on 1 November. The remaining 7.5 per cent will take effect on 1 July 2026.
The new policy, issued last Sunday, states that no MPO-listed teacher or employee may hold any additional post, job, or financially profitable position. If found in violation, and if an investigation confirms it, the government may cancel their MPO benefits and take disciplinary action as per regulations.
A “financially profitable position” refers to any salary, allowance, or honorarium received from government sources or from any private institution, organisation, specialised body, or from professional work in journalism or law.
Human resources and transfers
According to the policy, a lower secondary school (Classes VI–VIII) will have 19 posts, including teachers and staff. A secondary school (Classes VI–X) will have 26 posts; higher secondary (Classes VI–XII) will have 32; higher secondary colleges 16; degree (pass) colleges 18; degree (honours) colleges 18; and postgraduate colleges 18 posts. If additional sections are approved, the number of teachers may increase accordingly.
If a secondary school has 30 or more students belonging to any one religion, one religious teacher for that religion may be appointed.
If an institution employs more staff than the approved manpower structure, the institution must cover 100 per cent of the salary and benefits of the excess teachers and staff.
The policy states that all teachers, demonstrators, and lecturers employed at MPO-listed institutions—including those appointed through NTRCA recommendations—may be transferred to another institution at the same post and scale, subject to vacancy, by order of the ministry. Currently, MPO-listed teachers have no transfer opportunity.
At present, assistant teachers are appointed through examinations and recommendations from the Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA).
However, principals, vice-principals, head teachers, assistant head teachers, and employees are appointed through governing bodies—a system long plagued by allegations of corruption and nepotism. The government has now made a policy decision to bring appointments for these positions under the NTRCA as well.
Under the new policy, teachers may be required to teach subjects outside their core disciplines when necessary. Head teachers or principals must take at least five classes per week, while vice-principals or assistant head teachers must take at least eight.
Anger over deputation of cadre officers
According to the policy, if deemed necessary, the government may appoint suitable teachers, officers, or BCS General Education cadre officers on deputation to MPO-listed institutions to ensure smooth administration. This has triggered objections among MPO-listed teachers.
However, an official from the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education told Prothom Alo that even though such provisions were not explicitly stated in previous policy documents, the government already had the authority to appoint education cadre officers to these posts if required. He noted examples, such as two General Education cadre officers who served as principals at Viqarunnisa Noon School & College for two consecutive terms.
Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the MPO Nationalisation Expectant Alliance, told Prothom Alo that although the new policy has many positive aspects, some provisions will create discrimination and unrest. “Every teacher dreams of becoming the head of an institution one day. But if cadre officers are appointed to these positions, that opportunity will be closed off for existing teachers. MPO-listed teachers will not accept this,” he said.
Additional Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman of the Secondary and Higher Education Division said, “There are very few such instances among the vast number of MPO-listed institutions. Even so, the matter will be clarified further later.”
Teacher leader Delwar Hossain added that while the policy allows transfers for assistant teachers, no such option exists for assistant head teachers or institution heads. “But it is around the institution heads that vested groups tend to form. Therefore, transfer options should be available for these positions as well. Also, placing some teachers in Grade 11 and others in Grade 10 will create discrimination.”
Additional Secretary Mizanur Rahman responded, “We did not change the grading. It was already in place. And all MPO-listed teachers will have the opportunity to transfer.”