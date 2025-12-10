Teachers to lose MPO benefits if they hold multiple jobs

The Ministry of Education has issued a new manpower structure and MPO policy for non-government schools and colleges. Under the new rules, no MPO-listed teacher or employee may hold multiple jobs or any other paid position simultaneously. This includes journalism and legal practice. Violation of this rule may result in cancellation of MPO benefits.

The policy also allows MPO-listed (Monthly Pay Order) teachers to transfer to another institution—provided there is a vacant post. Additionally, if necessary, BCS General Education cadre officers may be appointed on deputation as heads of MPO-listed educational institutions. The 61-page policy includes details on manpower allocations for different types of schools and colleges.

The policy has drawn mixed reactions from teachers. Some say the policy contains many positive elements, but several provisions may create discrimination.

More than 600,000 teachers and employees across the country currently receive MPO benefits. Until now, they received their basic salary from the government along with a housing allowance of Tk 1,000 and a medical allowance of Tk 500 per month.