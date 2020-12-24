AL leader AKM Jahangir passes away

Awami League central committee member and former state minister for textile and jute AKM Jahangir Hossain died while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), reports BSS.
He was 66.
AKM Jahangir Hossain was admitted to BSMMU on 2 December when he tested COVID-19 positive. Later, he tested COVID-19 negative but his health condition remained unchanged. He breathed his last at 4:45pm today, Awami League office secretary Biplab Barua told journalists.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter, a son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
AKM Jahangir was general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League in 80s. He was the state minister for textile and jute during the Awami League government’s tenure in 1996.