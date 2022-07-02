AL leader Mukul Bose no more

Biplab said, Mukul Bose has been suffering from various health complications for long. Mukul was admitted to a hospital in Mohammadpur and later shifted to Square Hospital as he fell ill at his Rayerbazar house on 16 May. He was put on life support.
He was taken to the Chennai hospital after his condition deteriorated.
Awami League president Sheikh Hasina and general secretary Obaidul Quader have expressed grief over the death of Mukul.
Mukul was joint secretary of the AL alongside Obaidul Quader and Syed Ashraful Islam while an emergency was enforced in the country in 2007.
Mukul was dropped from the central committee after AL assumed power in 2009. Later in January 2017, he was given membership of the party’s advisory council.
His body will be brought back on Sunday, said Biplab Barua.