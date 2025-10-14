Dengue claims 5 more lives; 841 hospitalised in 24hrs

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 238 this year.

During the period, 841 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the total infected-case to 56, 257 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 125 in Barishal Division (Out of CC), 106 in Chattogram Division (Out of CC), 214 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 173 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 128 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 26 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 19 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC), 47 Rangpur Division (Out of CC), and three in Sylhet Division (Out of CC).