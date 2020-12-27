All measures taken to control rice market: Razzaque

“Already, the imported rice has started coming to the market… rice is also being sold under OMS programme.”

“There is a small shortage of rice. If we can meet this shortage by rapidly importing rice and increase its supply in the market, the price of rice will come back to normal and low income people will be able to afford it,” he said.

Noting that there will be no problem with food in the country, Razzaque said the government is committed to ensure food security for all.

The minister said this year, several consecutive floods and five months of heavy rains caused damage to Aus and Aman paddy, while in particular, Aman paddy of about 105,000 hectares of land was damaged.

As a result, about 1.5 to 2 million metric tonnes of less paddy was produced than the target, he said.