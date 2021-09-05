All police personnel to get rank-based training from next year: IGP

The police chief said the training programme has been undertaken at the instruction of the prime minister.
Following the prime minister’s order, training programmes will be organised at least once a year for every police member, from constable to additional IG, of Bangladesh Police. This will further enhance the skills of police personnel in various fields, the IGP said.
“This year we have arranged training of 60,000 police personnel. Next year, training programmes will be arranged for each of the 212,000 police members,” he said.
Benazir Ahmed said there would be separate training courses, modules and trainers for police personnel of each rank. All police personnel from constables to additional IGs will participate in the training, added.
He further said this rank based training would be a milestone in building a police force suitable for a modern and developed country by 2041.
Additional IG (HRM) Md. Mazharul Islam gave a welcome speech on the occasion. Additional IGs, heads of various police units in Dhaka and senior police officers were present on the occasion. The heads of all the police units were connected in the virtual ceremony.