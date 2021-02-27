Bangladesh

All schools, colleges to reopen 30 March: Edu minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
All primary, secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions across the country will reopen on March 30, education minister Dipu Moni told journalists on Saturday evening.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting. The minister also said that vacation for the Ramadan month and the Eid-ul-Fitr would be shortened this year.

All educational institutions across the country have remained closed since 17 March 2020 following detection of the first Covid-19 case in the country on 8 March that year.

