AL’s Habib Hasan wins Dhaka-18 by-polls

Awami League candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan was unofficially elected in Dhaka-18 by-polls held with the use of EVMs amid a low turnout on Thursday.

Habib won the election beating his nearest rival BNP contender SM Jahangir Hossain by a huge margin of over 70,000 votes.

Habib secured 75,820 votes, while Jahangir bagged only 5,369 votes, according to the unofficial election result announced by Returning Officer ZM Sahatab Uddin.

Besides, Jatiya Party contestant Md Nasir Uddin Sarkat got only 325 votes, Gano Front's Kazi Md Shahidullah got 126 votes, Bangladesh Congress's Md Umar Faruk obtained 91 votes and PDP's Md Mohibullah Bahar secured 87 votes.