Three-day int'l dialogue on Rohingya crisis begins in Cox's Bazar
A three-day international conference titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation" began in Cox's Bazar on Monday with the aim of engaging global stakeholders to find solutions to the prolonged Rohingya crisis.
The first day's programme included a special interactive session with Rohingya representatives on confidence-building measures towards a conducive environment for the repatriation of Rohingyas.
High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and national security adviser of Bangladesh Khaliur Rahman and foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam were among attendees in the session where Rohingya representatives from different camps in Bangladesh as well as Rohingya diaspora also joined.
The programme was moderated by Rohingya community leaders Lucky Karim, Mohammed Rofique (Khin Maung) and Omar Salma.
Soyedullah, Furquan Mirza, Abdullah, Hujjout Ullah, Sahat Zia Hero, Abdul Amin, Jaitun Nara, Jihin Noor and Abdullah and Ro Mujif Khan spoke at the session. The Rohingya diaspora also spoke in the session. This session was earmarked for the Rohingya representatives.
UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Thomas H. Andrews joined the session. Among others, representatives from the resident diplomatic Missions, UN agencies, international organisations, media, experts and civil society joined the session.
United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC-a.i.) Rana Flowers, Head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) Nicholas Koumjian, and Assistant High Commissioner, UNHCR Raouf Mazou also attended the event.
Representatives from major political parties, including BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e Islami, NCP, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and Gono Odhikar Parishad, also joined the session.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will inaugurate the main session of the conference tomorrow.