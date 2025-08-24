Three-day int'l dialogue on Rohingya crisis begins in Cox's Bazar

A three-day international conference titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation" began in Cox's Bazar on Monday with the aim of engaging global stakeholders to find solutions to the prolonged Rohingya crisis.

The first day's programme included a special interactive session with Rohingya representatives on confidence-building measures towards a conducive environment for the repatriation of Rohingyas.

High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and national security adviser of Bangladesh Khaliur Rahman and foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam were among attendees in the session where Rohingya representatives from different camps in Bangladesh as well as Rohingya diaspora also joined.

The programme was moderated by Rohingya community leaders Lucky Karim, Mohammed Rofique (Khin Maung) and Omar Salma.