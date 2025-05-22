HC rejects writ challenging judgment declaring Ishraque as DSCC mayor

The High Court on Thursday summarily rejected a writ petition that challenged the Dhaka First Joint District Judge and Election Tribunal’s verdict that declared Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraque Hossain as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

“Rejected summarily with observation and direction,” said the order passed by the High Court division bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury.