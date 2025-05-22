HC rejects writ challenging judgment declaring Ishraque as DSCC mayor
The High Court on Thursday summarily rejected a writ petition that challenged the Dhaka First Joint District Judge and Election Tribunal’s verdict that declared Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraque Hossain as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
“Rejected summarily with observation and direction,” said the order passed by the High Court division bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury.
The High Court bench on 21 May had set today to pass the order after holding a hearing on the matter.
Supreme Court lawyer and DSCC resident Md Mamunur Rashid filed the writ petition, which was moved by Advocate Mohammad Hossain.
Senior jurists AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Kaiser Kamal argued for Ishraque, while Deputy Attorney General Mahfuzur Rahman Milon stood for the state.
Earlier, on 27 March, Judge Md Nurul Islam of Dhaka First Joint District Judge and Election Tribunal cancelled the results of the 2020 DSCC election and announced BNP Leader Ishraque Hossain as DSCC mayor.
The election commission on 27 April issued the gazette notification, declaring the BNP leader as mayor.