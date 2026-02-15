BNP secures 49.97pc of vote, Jamaat-e-Islami 31.76pc and NCP 3.05pc

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) received 49.97 per cent of the votes with the paddy sheaf symbol in the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The party fielded candidates in 290 constituencies. On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami received 31.76 per cent of the votes with the balance scale symbol (Daripalla), contesting in 227 constituencies.

This information regarding the percentage of votes received by the parties in the 13th National Parliamentary Election was announced by the Election Commission (EC) to journalists on Sunday afternoon.