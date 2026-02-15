BNP secures 49.97pc of vote, Jamaat-e-Islami 31.76pc and NCP 3.05pc
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) received 49.97 per cent of the votes with the paddy sheaf symbol in the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
The party fielded candidates in 290 constituencies. On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami received 31.76 per cent of the votes with the balance scale symbol (Daripalla), contesting in 227 constituencies.
This information regarding the percentage of votes received by the parties in the 13th National Parliamentary Election was announced by the Election Commission (EC) to journalists on Sunday afternoon.
The National Citizen Party (NCP), led by the student-youth of the July uprising, secured the third position in terms of vote percentage.
Running under 32 constituencies, they garnered 3.05 per cent of the votes. The NCP participated in the election as part of an 11-party alliance led by Jamaat.
The Jatiya Party (JaPa), which was the opposition in the last three parliaments, fielded candidates in 199 constituencies and received 0.89 per cent of the votes with the plough symbol.
In this election, 50 political parties took part. The Islami Andolan Bangladesh, led by Charmonai Pir Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, contested in 257 constituencies with the hand fan symbol, securing 2.70 per cent of the vote share.
The Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, part of the 11-party alliance, ran in 34 constituencies with the rickshaw symbol and received 2.09 per cent of the votes.
The percentage of votes received by other parties was below 1 per cent. These parties include Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlish, Islami Oikya Jote, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Ganosamhati Andolan, BASAD, BASAD (Marxist), Gono Forum, and Nagorik Oikya.