Twelve more people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Monday, bringing this year’s death toll to 1,181.

Besides, a total of 2475 people – 539 in Dhaka and 1936 in districts – have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the 24-hour period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 242,089 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.