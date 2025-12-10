Khaleda Zia ‘responding’ to treatment
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is able to receive the treatment prescribed by physicians and is also “responding” to it, said AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the medical board overseeing her treatment and a member of the BNP Standing Committee.
He said that Khaleda Zia is able to take the treatment being administered by the physicians and is genuinely responding to it.
Zahid Hossain shared this information with journalists during a briefing on Khaleda Zia’s medical condition held on Wednesday evening in front of Evercare Hospital in the capital.
He said, “It must be remembered that she (Khaleda Zia) is a patient. … As a physician, I cannot disclose everything to you publicly just because I wish to—medical science does not permit this under any circumstances.”
Zahid Hossain urged people not to pay heed to any rumours regarding the BNP chairperson’s health.
Explaining why Khaleda Zia could not be taken abroad for treatment, Zahid Hossain said, “On the one hand, there was a technical fault with the medical (air) ambulance, and on the other hand, the health condition of Khaleda Zia, the leader of the nation, was not suitable for flying at that time. For these reasons, we were unable to transfer her outside the country at that point.”
Zahid Hossain added, “She (Khaleda Zia) is being treated in the ICU. She is receiving the kind of treatment that is required for a critically ill patient.”
Stating that Khaleda Zia’s treatment is continuing on the advice of doctors from home and abroad, Zahid Hossain further said, “We are very hopeful, and the esteemed members of the medical board are also hopeful, that proper treatment for her can be ensured, and that, if necessary, she may possibly be taken abroad at any time in the future. However, the time has not yet come to say more about this through you.”
Calling on everyone to pray for the recovery of the BNP chairperson, Zahid Hossain said, “We seek cooperation from all so that, with Allah’s mercy, she may successfully overcome the critical physical condition she is going through.”
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for 17 days. Her critical physical condition has caused concern among people across the country.
Treatment for Khaleda Zia is being carried out under a medical board led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder and comprising both local and foreign specialists.
According to a source on the medical board, among her various physical complications, her diabetes and kidney, heart, and lung conditions have been fluctuating.
The source said that her hemoglobin level, which had dropped due to kidney complications, has increased.
Her kidney function has improved slightly, and there has also been improvement in her lung condition.
However, she is still not out of danger. In addition, as part of regular treatment, a number of medical tests are being conducted routinely. Given her current health condition, the date for taking Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment has been postponed.
After arriving in Dhaka from London to visit her mother-in-law Khaleda Zia, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s wife, Zubaida Rahman, has been visiting Evercare Hospital daily. At present, Zubaida Rahman is involved in treatment-related matters in coordination with the medical board formed for Khaleda Zia’s care.