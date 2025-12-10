Khaleda Zia ‘responding’ to treatment

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is able to receive the treatment prescribed by physicians and is also “responding” to it, said AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the medical board overseeing her treatment and a member of the BNP Standing Committee.

He said that Khaleda Zia is able to take the treatment being administered by the physicians and is genuinely responding to it.

Zahid Hossain shared this information with journalists during a briefing on Khaleda Zia’s medical condition held on Wednesday evening in front of Evercare Hospital in the capital.

He said, “It must be remembered that she (Khaleda Zia) is a patient. … As a physician, I cannot disclose everything to you publicly just because I wish to—medical science does not permit this under any circumstances.”