Another black fungus case detected in Chattogram

This is the second case of black fungus in Chattogram and the first case was reported on 29 July. The 60-year-old woman is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The second patient is a resident of Karnaphuli upazila and he was not infected by Covid-19 as he has taken the two doses of Covid vaccine, said sources at the hospital.
However, the patient has been suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. His family members took him to a doctor when he complained of mouth pain and he was admitted to a private hospital on 25 July.
On 6 August, he was detected with black fungus and admitted to CMCH.