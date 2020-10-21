Anti-rape protesters block Shahbagh intersection

Prothom Alo English Desk
Anti-rape protesters block Shahbagh intersection
Anti-rape protesters block Shahbagh intersectionPhoto: UNB

Demonstrators blocked the key Shahbagh intersection protesting against the attack on anti-rape long march in Feni in which 20 people were injured.

A group of protesters of various organisations took to the street around noon and staged a sit-in programme there, reports UNB.

They also brought out a procession against rape and injustice.

Vehicular movement on the busy road remained suspended, causing immense sufferings to the people.

Advertisement

On October 17, a long march protesting against the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women, came under attack in Feni.

The leaders of left-leaning organisations, who organised the march, blamed local Awami League and Jubo League leaders for the attack. It was attacked again in front of the Nirman Super Market in the district.

The protesters, including left-leaning parties, students, youths and rights activists, started their long march under the banner of “Dhorshon O Bicharhinotar Biruddhe Bangladesh” (Bangladesh against rape and impunity) to press home a nine-point demand.

Advertisement

Protests against rape and violence against women erupted across the country since the beginning of October, following the recent incidents of gang rapes in Sylhet’s MC College and in Noakhali’s Begumganj upazila.

In the wake of widespread protests against the growing incidents of rape, the president promulgated an ordinance allowing death penalty as the highest punishment for the crime instead of life imprisonment.

More News

BJMC jute mill workers to get arrears within Nov: Minister

Textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (L) addresses a press conference at the secretariat over paying the dues of the retired workers and others who lost their jobs on 21 October 2020

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 1545 new virus cases at 10.97pc detection rate

Representational image. A health official collects swab of a suspected coronavirus infected patient at a one-stop digital COVID-19 test booth

Language Movement veteran Nurul Islam passes away

Language Movement veteran Nurul Islam passes away