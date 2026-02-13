7 women, including Rumeen Farhana, Tahsina Rushdir and Shama Obaid elected

The results of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election are being announced. So far, unofficial results have been received from 258 constituencies. As of 10:30 am today, Friday, reports indicate that seven women candidates have been elected.

An analysis of the results shows that a total of 85 women contested in this election. Of them, seven have so far been declared winners.

In Manikganj-3 (Saturia, Manikganj Municipality, and eight unions of Sadar upazila), BNP candidate Afroza Khanam contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol has been unofficially elected with 167,345 votes. Her nearest rival, Muhammad Saeed Noor of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis (rickshaw symbol), received 64,242 votes.