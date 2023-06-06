Rural areas see up to 10-hour loadshedding

Rural Electrification Board (REB) is getting 30 per cent less electricity than demand in almost every village of the country. In many areas, the supply is half the demand, resulting in acute power crisis. Some areas even see 10 hours of load shedding every day.

REB was supplied 6,798 megawatts (MW) on Saturday while the demand was 9,565 MW. This was 440MW less than the same day of previous year. On Sunday, REB received 6,714 MW comparing to demand of 9417MW. This was 636 MW less than the same day in last year.

Power sector sources said, the government started to enforce planned load shedding in the country since last July to save energy resulting from dollar-crisis. The situation did not improve much despite assurance from the government. The load shedding situation exacerbated last year, but improved somewhat in winter. Now the country is undergoing even worse load shedding then last year. Only rain can improve the situation. Experts blame export dependent policy in the energy sector for the current crisis.