Mobile Internet restored
After remaining shut for a day, mobile internet has been restored again. Mobile internet has been restored after 2:00 pm today, Monday.
Earlier this morning, broadband internet reactivated after remaining shut for several hours.
A source reported that a government agency gave the verbal directive to restore the internet towards 1:15 pm today. However, there has been no direction about restoring the mobile internet yet.
The source had then stated that no direction has been given about restoring social media including Facebook.
Earlier on Sunday, 4G network was shut down again after seven days. The 4G internet was shut down at the direction of a government agency after 12:00 pm.
The agency told Saturday that the 4G network will remain shut until further direction. If 4G internet is shut, mobile internet cannot be used. You can only talk over the phone through 2G.
At one point of the quota reform movement, mobile internet was turned off on 17 July night and the broadband internet was closed down on 18 July.
After five days broadband internet was restored on limited scale on 23 July. And, the mobile network reactivated after 10 days on 28 July.
However the Meta platforms including Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram were still closed. In addition to that, TikTok was kept closed as well.
Meanwhile, YouTube was running on broadband connection but not on mobile data. Social media including Facebook was reactivated in Bangladesh after 2:00 pm on 31 July.