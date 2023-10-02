11 more die, 2,596 hospitalised

Eleven more people – seven in Dhaka and four in other districts – have succumbed to dengue fever in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Monday, taking the death toll this year to 1,017.
Besides, 2,596 people have been admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In a regular bulletin on Monday evening, the health directorate said a total of 28,884 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 84,858 in Dhaka and 124,426 outside the capital.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022.
Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.