Government cannot evade responsibility for Gopalganj deaths: ASK

In its statement, the human rights watchdog said, applying pressure on the public, opening fire and killing were extreme violations of both international human rights norms as well as the constitution. Such incidents are a threat to the country's democratic space, human rights values and public safety. Protecting the lives of citizens is the primary responsibility of the state. In the Gopalganj incident, the state effectively failed to fulfill that responsibility.

In its statement, ASK termed the use of force and firing as unacceptable and said that the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly is a fundamental right guaranteed by the constitution of Bangladesh. It is the responsibility of the state and the administration to protect this right, to de-escalate tension during any untoward or undesirable situation, and to ensure the safety of human lives, while also refraining from excessive use of force.

Referring to video footage circulating on social media, where the use of firearms and the sound of gunfire can be clearly heard, ASK pointed out that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) told the media that the police did not use lethal weapons. In that case, who used these firearms? ASK believes that unless this question is addressed with a clear and credible explanation, public confusion, fear, and distrust in the administration will deepen further.