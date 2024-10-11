Bangladesh protests the killing of a Bangladeshi fisherman by the Myanmar Navy
The ministry of foreign affairs today, Friday lodged a protest with the government of Myanmar over the killing of a Bangladeshi fisherman Usman, 60, from Kona Para area on Shah Pori Island in Teknaf Upazila of Cox’s Bazar, by the Myanmar Navy on 9 October 2024, stated a press release.
In a diplomatic note sent to the embassy of Myanmar in Dhaka, Bangladesh expresses deep concern over this tragic incident, further compounded by the abduction of approximately fifty-eight Bangladeshi fishermen and six fishing boats, including the boat of Usman, while they were fishing near St Martin’s Union in Teknaf Upazila, Bangladesh.
The fishermen, along with the boats, were eventually released yesterday in two phases following contact between the Bangladesh Coast Guard and the Myanmar Navy.
The Government of Bangladesh urges Myanmar to take immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such unwarranted actions. Plus, Myanmar is reminded to fully respect the integrity of Bangladesh’s territorial waters and refrain from any further provocations.