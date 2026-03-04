Special operation against extortionists, armed criminals on cards: Home minister

Salahuddin Ahmed stated that the government has prioritised two key issues.

"First, we will prepare a list of extortionists and take legal action against them. Second, we are compiling an impartial and accurate list of armed criminals and notorious offenders," he added.

The home minister said, "We will identify those who are creating disorder in society and bring them under the law."

The minister confirmed that he has instructed the police to remain ‘impartial’ in preparing these lists.

He also sought public cooperation in improving the law and order situation.

Salahuddin emphasised that the government’s primary objective is to improve law and order, establish the rule of law, and restore a sense of security among the public.

He remarked that the police play the most crucial role in achieving these goals.