Special operation against extortionists, armed criminals on cards: Home minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has instructed the police to prepare a comprehensive list of extortionists and armed criminals and to take legal action against them.
"We will soon launch a nationwide special operation, with a particular focus on the capital, Dhaka," the minister made these remarks on Wednesday while speaking to journalists after an exchange meeting with senior officials at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) headquarters.
He addressed the media in the conference room on the third floor of the DMP headquarters following the meeting.
Salahuddin Ahmed stated that the government has prioritised two key issues.
"First, we will prepare a list of extortionists and take legal action against them. Second, we are compiling an impartial and accurate list of armed criminals and notorious offenders," he added.
The home minister said, "We will identify those who are creating disorder in society and bring them under the law."
The minister confirmed that he has instructed the police to remain ‘impartial’ in preparing these lists.
He also sought public cooperation in improving the law and order situation.
Salahuddin emphasised that the government’s primary objective is to improve law and order, establish the rule of law, and restore a sense of security among the public.
He remarked that the police play the most crucial role in achieving these goals.
The minister further stated that during a previous autocratic regime, the police department, like other institutions, suffered damage.
However, he clarified that the actions of certain individuals, rather than the entire institution, tarnished the force’s reputation.
He stressed that the department must now operate on an institutional basis rather than under individual influence.
Salahuddin Ahmed asserted, “The police will act in accordance with the law and will not follow arbitrary instructions from any individual.”
He added that senior officers have pledged to manage the department with responsibility and accountability.
Reassuring the public, he said the government would make every effort to maintain law and order, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that citizens can live in peace and comfort.
Emphasis on establishing the ‘chain of command’
Responding to a question, the minister stated that the current government was formed through a free, fair and internationally recognised election.
He said it would be inappropriate to compare the present situation with previous circumstances.
He noted that since assuming office, he has placed significant emphasis on establishing a proper “chain of command” within the ministry.
He has ensured that no junior officer bypasses senior officers to communicate directly with the minister.
However, he clarified that the minister, the police commissioner, or the Inspector General of Police (IGP) may communicate at any level when necessary.
While communication from lower to higher levels must follow the chain of command, communication from higher authorities to any level remains procedurally valid.
He stated that he has already conveyed this message to the relevant officials.
Special cell to address traffic congestion
Addressing traffic congestion in Dhaka, the minister described it as a major problem.
He announced the formation of a special cell to address the issue and directed the DMP commissioner to coordinate with the traffic division and submit a report with recommendations within one week.
He observed that the number of battery-operated rickshaws has increased uncontrollably. These vehicles operate even on VIP and major roads where non-motorised vehicles are prohibited.
On a trial basis, authorities will restrict their movement on the VIP route from Uttara through Airport Road towards the secretariat. The authorities will subsequently implement similar measures on other roads in phases.
The minister added that citizens lack of awareness also contribute to traffic congestion. Many drivers fail to obey traffic signals and do not follow the rule of keeping the left lane clear.
He stressed the importance of raising public awareness and fostering a culture of compliance with traffic laws. He concluded that with collective cooperation, the city can significantly reduce traffic congestion.