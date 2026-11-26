Hajj final registration ends on Dec 10
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has asked all initially registered Hajj pilgrims under both government and private management to complete their final registration by 10 December 2026.
According to Clause 5(6) of the Hajj Package and Guidelines 2027, initially registered pilgrims must pay the remaining amount of their selected Hajj package and complete the final registration within the stipulated deadline.
Failure to meet the deadline will result in the cancellation of their preliminary registration.
The ministry has urged all initially registered pilgrims under both arrangements to deposit the outstanding package fees and complete the final registration by 10 December.