No budget for CCTV monitoring in by-elections: Election commissioner

Commissioner Alamgir said the election commission does not see any need for this device. Many elections did not have CCTV cameras, yet no incidents occurred.
"Polls for five seats will be competitive. It will have balance. As a result, there will be no need for CC cameras," he added.
The commissioner also said that the commission can meet and take a decision if necessary to use it as there is plenty of time for selection.
By-elections to the five parliamentary seats, fell vacant after BNP MPs resigned, will be held on 1 February 2023.
EC will conduct the by-polls to parliamentary seats -- Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2 and Brahmanbaria-2.
The EC secretary said candidates can submit their nomination papers till 5 January. Returning officers will scrutinize the nomination papers on 8 January and 15 January has been set as the last date for withdrawal of candidature.
On 11 December, five out of seven BNP members of the parliament (MPs) submitted their resignation to speaker of parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, as part of their anti-government movement with a 10-point demand that includes dissolution of parliament.
The MPs who resigned were: Zahidur Rahman, Thakurgaon-3; Mosharof Hosen, Bogura-4; Gulam Mohammad Siraj, Bogura-6; Aminul Islam, Chapainawabganj-2; and Rumeen Farhana, from women’s reserved seats.
Harunur Rashid of Chapainawabganj-3, who is now in Australia and the ailing MP of Brahmanbaria-2 Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan could not submit their resignations to the speaker in person.
The seven MPs sent their resignations through email on the same day.
The parliament secretariat published a gazette notification announcing the parliamentary seats as vacant after their resignation.