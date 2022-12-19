No budget for CCTV monitoring in by-elections: Election commissioner

Commissioner Alamgir said the election commission does not see any need for this device. Many elections did not have CCTV cameras, yet no incidents occurred.

"Polls for five seats will be competitive. It will have balance. As a result, there will be no need for CC cameras," he added.

The commissioner also said that the commission can meet and take a decision if necessary to use it as there is plenty of time for selection.

By-elections to the five parliamentary seats, fell vacant after BNP MPs resigned, will be held on 1 February 2023.

EC will conduct the by-polls to parliamentary seats -- Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2 and Brahmanbaria-2.

The EC secretary said candidates can submit their nomination papers till 5 January. Returning officers will scrutinize the nomination papers on 8 January and 15 January has been set as the last date for withdrawal of candidature.