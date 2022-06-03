Applications for hospital, clinic registration rise sharply

The number of applications for registration of hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers has increased by leaps and bounds after the authorities adopted a zero tolerance policy and launched a coordinated raid against unregistered healthcare facilities recently.

A total of 2,136 healthcare centers have filed applications with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for registration between 26 May and 1 June. Of them, 845 applications have been submitted for new registration and the remaining ones for renewal, according to DGHS sources.