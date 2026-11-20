Prime Minister Tarique Rahman turns 62 today
Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman turned 62 today, Friday. The eldest son of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia was born on 20 November 1965.
Son of a strict disciplinarian, Tarique Rahman’s childhood started off in a modest environment where simple living was the motto of his family.
When he reached school age, his parents got him admitted to Shaheen High School and College, Dhaka Cantonment, an English-medium school then that was open to the wards of army personnel only.
Tarique Rahman finished his secondary school and higher secondary school certificate examinations with flying colors.
His journey to the higher seat of learning began at Dhaka University, a premier public university in the country. For his graduate studies, he opted for International Relations (IR) as one of his favorite subjects.
He formally made an entry into politics in 1988 by accepting primary membership in Gabtali Upazila, the historic birthplace of his father Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, under Bogura district located in northern Bangladesh.
Tarique Rahman became a member of the Bogra district BNP in 1993. He seized the opportunity to mobilize public opinion in favor of BNP during the parliamentary elections in 1991.
In the capacity of National Campaign Strategy Committee member of the party, Tarique Rahman coordinated the election campaign of five constituencies his mother was contesting.
Her thumping victory in all five constituencies proved his worth as a meticulous organizer to assume a future leadership role in the party.
But, later he was a victim of abuse by the one-eleven government. He was subjected to a series of utterly cruel, mischievous, and conspiratorial acts by the army-backed illegitimate 1/11 caretaker government to remove him from politics.
He was also implicated in false cases with no proof. But this could not weaken his determination to remain in politics.
He dreams of seeing the pitfalls of democratic practices in his own country to be removed once and for all.
Tarique Rahman floated the idea of total structural reform as the country was locked in grave misrule and non-governance under an autocratic government ruling for about 16 years without people’s mandate.
After long exile in London, his triumphant return to his motherland on 25 December last year one and a half months before the national elections gave a sigh of relief to the entire nation as they were eagerly waiting to welcome the celebrated son of this soil for long.
He contested from Bogura-6 and Dhaka-17 constituencies in the national election and won both seats.
His 31-point country reform plan encompassing the entire executive, judiciary, and legislative branches of the government gained massive popularity leading to his party’s landslide victory in the 13th National Election on 12 February this year.
On 17 February, Tarique Rahman, also the BNP chairman, took oath as the country’s new prime minister, becoming the successor to his illustrious parents, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who had both led the country as President and Prime Minister respectively.