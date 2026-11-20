Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman turned 62 today, Friday. The eldest son of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia was born on 20 November 1965.

Son of a strict disciplinarian, Tarique Rahman’s childhood started off in a modest environment where simple living was the motto of his family.

When he reached school age, his parents got him admitted to Shaheen High School and College, Dhaka Cantonment, an English-medium school then that was open to the wards of army personnel only.

Tarique Rahman finished his secondary school and higher secondary school certificate examinations with flying colors.

His journey to the higher seat of learning began at Dhaka University, a premier public university in the country. For his graduate studies, he opted for International Relations (IR) as one of his favorite subjects.