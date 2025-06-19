5 August to be observed as student-people's uprising day, public holiday

The briefing was held to inform the media about the decisions taken at today’s advisory council meeting. The cultural affairs adviser said that 5 August will be observed every year as the student-people's uprising day, and it will be declared a public holiday.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said that a series of programmes will commence on 1 July to commemorate the July mass uprising. He said the programmes will begin on 1 July, but the main events will start from 14 July and continue until 5 August.

The cultural affairs adviser said, “The main objective of our programme is to revive the spirit of unity that swept across the country in July. Work is underway on several initiatives to bring back that feeling.”

Farooki said the chief adviser’s press wing will provide details in this regard next Monday.