Army chief leaves for Zambia Friday

Chief of army staff general Aziz Ahmed will leave Dhaka for Zambia on an official visit on Friday at the invitation of Zambian army chief lieutenant general William Sikazwe, reports UNB.

General Aziz Ahmed will lead a 6-member delegation of Bangladesh Army during this visit, says an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) media release on Thursday.

He is scheduled to visit various military installations and training institutes during the official trip.

Besides, he will also visit a parade at the Arakan Barracks in Lusaka, Zambia and also place floral wreath at the mausoleum.