Army chief returns home from USA

The chief of army staff at Bangladesh Army, General Aziz Ahmed, returned home on Friday morning upon completion of his official trip to the United States of America (USA).

General Aziz had left Bangladesh for the US on 29 January, in response to an invitation by his US counterpart, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the visit, the army chief met senior officials of the US Army and visited various military installations and training facilities.

He also met several important personalities related to UN peacekeeping missions. On 2 February, he paid a visit to the deputy assistant secretary to the Office of the Secretary of Defence for Policy South and Southeast Asia and the representative of Defence Security Cooperation.