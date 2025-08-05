Build a non-discriminatory state: Prof Yunus
Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday laid emphasis on taking the oath that they will not bow their heads to any form of oppression and will build an accountable, humane, democratic and non-discriminatory state.
"[Build] a state which will always work for the public welfare," he said, highlighting his vision and noting that they have not come just to remember the past today but they have come to take an oath.
In a video message delivered during a nationwide event organised by district administrations to mark 'July Uprising Day', Prof Yunus emphasised the importance of the occasion not just as a remembrance, but as a call to action.
“We have not gathered here merely to remember the past,” he said, adding, “We are here to take an oath that we will never bow our heads to any form of oppression, and we will strive to establish an accountable, humane, democratic, and non-discriminatory state."
Paying tributes to those who sacrificed their lives during the July Uprising, Prof Yunus said, “We will not let the sacrifices of the July martyrs go in vain."
He said their sacrifices would light their way forward.
"Their dreams will shape the blueprint of our future Bangladesh. This is our solemn oath today," Prof Yunus said.