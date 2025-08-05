Build a non-discriminatory state: Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday laid emphasis on taking the oath that they will not bow their heads to any form of oppression and will build an accountable, humane, democratic and non-discriminatory state.

"[Build] a state which will always work for the public welfare," he said, highlighting his vision and noting that they have not come just to remember the past today but they have come to take an oath.

In a video message delivered during a nationwide event organised by district administrations to mark 'July Uprising Day', Prof Yunus emphasised the importance of the occasion not just as a remembrance, but as a call to action.