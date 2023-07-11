Open discussions on election and human rights

US secretary of state Antony Blinken announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh with a stipulation that people obstructing a free and fair election in Bangladesh will not be given the US visa.
Earlier on 10 December 2021, on the International Human Rights Day, Washington imposed a sanction on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its existing and former officials on allegation of serious human rights violation. That sanction created a discomfort in the bilateral relations between the two countries.
However, the situation eased when Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs, came to Dhaka in early January and expressed satisfaction over the activities of RAB.
However, the adoption of the new visa policy within just four months of Donald Lu’s visit created a new strain on the relationship between the two countries. The new US visa policy just before the election has created curiosity at home and abroad.
In this context, Uzra Zeya, under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights, is coming to Dhaka from Delhi on Tuesday evening.
This is the first visit of any senior US representative to Dhaka following Antony Blinken’s announcement of the new US visa policy in May.
In her four-day visit, Uzra Zeya is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The US under secretary will also pay courtesy calls on law minister Anisul Huq, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and prime minister’s private industry and investment advisor Salman F Rahman on the same day. She is also expected to take part in a lunch with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen that day.
According to the diplomatic sources of the two countries, Uzra Zeya will discuss free and fair election, labour rights, human rights, human trafficking, Rohingya crisis, freedom of expression and protection of the rights of the minority with the representatives of the civil society as well as the government on Thursday. She will visit the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at his office on Monday, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said, “There will be open discussions on the bilateral issues between the two countries, including election, human rights situation, freedom of expression and Rohingya crisis. Apart from learning the US’ stance on these issues, we will clear our stance.”
The agenda of the meetings during the visit
Ahead of Uzra Zeya’s visit to India and Bangladesh, the US Department of State issued a statement on Friday (Washington local time). It said that Uzra Zeya would discuss labour rights, human rights, free and fair election, human trafficking and the Rohingya crisis during her visit to Bangladesh.
It further said that the US under secretary would visit India and Bangladesh from 8 July to 14 July.
Speaking to the officials in Dhaka, it has been learnt that the two sides will hold meetings on labour crisis, human rights, free and fair election, human trafficking and Rohingya crisis at different levels on Thursday.
However, the issue of holding a fair election could be discussed elaborately during the meeting with the political leaders. Overall, the government’s commitment to hold a free and fair election and the recent peaceful city corporation polls will be strongly highlighted during the meeting with the US under secretary.
Speaking regarding the issue of labour rights, a senior official, on condition of anonymity, said there have been revolutionary changes in terms of labour rights following the Rana Plaza collapse.
Bangladesh not only stressed on developing the factories, but also made a significant improvement in terms of labour rights, including the amendment of the labour law and registration of trade unions. However, instead of all these, the US has been focusing on the remaining issues. Bangladesh will raise this issue in the meeting.
The government is considering bringing amendments to the Digital Security Act (DSA) in the context of human rights and freedom of expression. Besides, the controversial issues are being amended. Even the draft of the proposed Data Protection Act (DPA) will be amended considering the views of the development partners. Therefore, the US should also stress on these issues reflecting the goodwill of Bangladesh as well, the official felt.