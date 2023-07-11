Open discussions on election and human rights

US secretary of state Antony Blinken announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh with a stipulation that people obstructing a free and fair election in Bangladesh will not be given the US visa.

Earlier on 10 December 2021, on the International Human Rights Day, Washington imposed a sanction on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and its existing and former officials on allegation of serious human rights violation. That sanction created a discomfort in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

However, the situation eased when Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs, came to Dhaka in early January and expressed satisfaction over the activities of RAB.

However, the adoption of the new visa policy within just four months of Donald Lu’s visit created a new strain on the relationship between the two countries. The new US visa policy just before the election has created curiosity at home and abroad.