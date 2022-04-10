'Ashamed, repentant for drug dealing'

A man stands on the court premises holding a placate inscribed ‘I am sorry, ashamed, repentant and begging pardon for peddling narcotics’, ‘Narcotic is the enemy of the country and the people, avoid drug’.

Md Abdullah, 50, from Rautnagar at Ranishangkoil in Thakurgaon, has been indicted in a drug peddling case. But he is not serving in jail for this offence.